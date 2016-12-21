Authorities identify Millstadt woman ...

Authorities identify Millstadt woman who died in car crash

Monday Dec 19

The St. Clair County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Marlene A. Horn of Millstadt. She was pronounced dead early Monday after a late night crash that injured three others including two children.

