Authorities identify Millstadt woman who died in car crash
The St. Clair County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Marlene A. Horn of Millstadt. She was pronounced dead early Monday after a late night crash that injured three others including two children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water pressure
|10 hr
|Yony
|1
|Glam Pillows is a Scam
|Dec 22
|Mad in Arkansas
|1
|Fairmont City Gang's (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|stewdogg
|46
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|65
|Attention All Illegal Mexicans In Metro
|Dec 20
|Wetfront
|2
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|Dec 20
|Busta
|26
|mayor of Belleville
|Dec 20
|Busta
|7
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC