Repo man pays off elderly couple's car
A couple in Red Bud had their 1998 Buick repossessed. The man is 82 and his wife is 70, and they owed about $2,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHOU-TV Houston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glam Pillows is a Scam
|5 hr
|Mad in Arkansas
|1
|Fairmont City Gang's (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|stewdogg
|46
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|Concerned
|65
|Godfrey native wins $75,000 on lottery ticket p...
|Wed
|hassen
|27
|Attention All Illegal Mexicans In Metro
|Tue
|Wetfront
|2
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Busta
|26
|mayor of Belleville
|Tue
|Busta
|7
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC