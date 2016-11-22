Illinois repo man's act of kindness saves elderly couple's car
Repo man Jim Ford is seen with Stanford Kipping in this screen grab from Belleville News-Democrat video. A Midwest husband and wife say they feel blessed after a repossession man who felt bad about taking their car, instead paid it off and returned it, making for an early holiday gift for a couple down on their luck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glam Pillows is a Scam
|5 hr
|Mad in Arkansas
|1
|Fairmont City Gang's (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|stewdogg
|46
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|Concerned
|65
|Godfrey native wins $75,000 on lottery ticket p...
|Wed
|hassen
|27
|Attention All Illegal Mexicans In Metro
|Tue
|Wetfront
|2
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Busta
|26
|mayor of Belleville
|Tue
|Busta
|7
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC