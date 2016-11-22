Illinois repo man's act of kindness s...

Illinois repo man's act of kindness saves elderly couple's car

Tuesday Nov 22

Repo man Jim Ford is seen with Stanford Kipping in this screen grab from Belleville News-Democrat video. A Midwest husband and wife say they feel blessed after a repossession man who felt bad about taking their car, instead paid it off and returned it, making for an early holiday gift for a couple down on their luck.

Belleville, IL

