Spanier Motion for New Trial or Acquittal Denied; Curley and Schultz Could Get Work Release

Wednesday Jul 5

A judge has denied former Penn State President Graham Spanier's motion to have his conviction on a misdemeanor child endangerment charge overturned or a new trial ordered. Specially-presiding Judge John Boccabella on Wednesday signed the order denying Spanier's motion.

