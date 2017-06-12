Video expected to be shown in Penn St...

Video expected to be shown in Penn State pledge's death case

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: New Jersey Herald

In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Security camera footage of the night pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefonte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr '17 The Gearhearts 11
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16) Jul '16 Muscles 1
ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Egghead 1
News Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07) Jul '16 Zamunda 7
Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16) Jun '16 Boltcarrier 1
See all Bellefonte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefonte Forum Now

Bellefonte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefonte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellefonte, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC