Tractor Trailer Rollover Causing Delays on Route 322
A section of Route 322 eastbound between Centre and Mifflin counties is restricted to one lane after a tractor trailer rollover. The accident is impacting travel in eastbound lanes from the Route 144 intersection at Potters Mills through Seven Mountains to the Milroy exit in Mifflin County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
