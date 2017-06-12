They laughed after video of my dying ...

They laughed after video of my dying son, says father of Penn State teen

BELLEFONTE, Pa. - The father of the New Jersey teen who died after a hazing at a Penn State fraternity said he was highly offended to see defendants and their families act like they were at a fraternity get-together following Monday's preliminary hearing.

