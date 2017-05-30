SpringBoard Takes Leap as Latest Busi...

SpringBoard Takes Leap as Latest Business Incubator

SpringBoard in Bellefonte is the latest in a series of small business incubators to open in Centre County, some already completed and some still in the works. On May 25, local and state officials and stakeholders cut the ribbon at SpringBoard, which is housed along South Water Street in the former Big Trout Inn.

