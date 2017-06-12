Hearing underway for frat brothers in Penn St pledge's death
Craig Heimer, right, arrives for his preliminary hearing on charges related to the hazing death of Timothy Piazza at Penn State's Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017. less Craig Heimer, right, arrives for his preliminary hearing on charges related to the hazing death of Timothy Piazza at Penn State's Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa., ... more Ryan McCann, arrives for his preliminary hearing on charges related to the hazing death of Timothy Piazza at Penn State's Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr '17
|The Gearhearts
|11
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC