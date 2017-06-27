Flash Flood Warning Issued for State College Area
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. on Friday for south central Centre County, including State College. Thunderstorms moving eastward through the area began producing heavy rain at about 5 p.m. over State College and Bellefonte, and NWS said doppler radar indicated that the storms were nearly stationary.
