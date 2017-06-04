Editorial: Ignoring a sexual predator is a crime Three former Penn State officials receive jail time for not reporting Jerry Sandusky to police. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sDqnyG Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, center, arrived at the Centre County Courthouse for a hearing about his appeal in Bellefonte, Pa., in the October 2015 file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montclair Times.