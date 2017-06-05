Bellefonte Man Expected to Be Charged with Killing His Wife
Investigators were on the scene Tuesday at a Bellefonte home after a woman was found dead Monday night. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Police and Logan, Undine and Pleasant Gap fire departments were dispatched to a home at the intersection of North Parkview Boulevard and Shady Lane Extension for a dwelling fire at about 11 p.m. on Monday.
