Travel Delays Expected on Waddle Road, I-99
Between 6:30 a.m. and 6p.m. on Monday, crews will be working to mill and repair roadway joints on the Interstate 99 ramps at Waddle Road and Valley Vista Drive, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Flaggers will be in place and drivers may encounter slowed traffic and short delays in those areas.
