Ten Beta Theta Pi Brothers Arraigned ...

Ten Beta Theta Pi Brothers Arraigned And Released On Unsecured Bail

The eight charged with misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated assault - Brendan Young, Daniel Casey, Jonah Neuman, Nick Kubera, Michael Bonatucci, Gary Dibileo, Luke Visser, and Joe Sala - were released on $100,000 unsecured bail. Other charges brought against these individuals include simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, furnishing alcohol to minors, and unlawful acts relative to liquor.

