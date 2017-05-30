Preliminary Hearings Rescheduled for ...

Preliminary Hearings Rescheduled for Fraternity Members in Piazza Death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Statecollege.com

The preliminary hearings for 18 former members of Beta Theta Pi fraternity facing charges related to the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza have been rescheduled for June 12 in Bellefonte. The hearings were initially scheduled for Wednesday, but the date change is unsurprising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefonte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Apr '17 The Gearhearts 11
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16) Jul '16 Muscles 1
ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Egghead 1
News Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07) Jul '16 Zamunda 7
Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16) Jun '16 Boltcarrier 1
See all Bellefonte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefonte Forum Now

Bellefonte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefonte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bellefonte, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC