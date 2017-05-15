Piazza family says death of son was 'murder' Readington family gives network television interviews Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2rj7O2G READINGTON - For the family of Timothy Piazza, the 19-year-old township resident who died after hazing at a Penn State fraternity on Feb. 4, the death of their son, brother and boyfriend was "murder." In a series of emotional interviews with network morning news shows Monday, the distraught family came forward with their grief and anger over the events at Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

