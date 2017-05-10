Former Paralegal's Lawsuit Against DA, County Dismissed
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a former District Attorney's office paralegal against DA Stacy Parks Miller and Centre County. Michelle Shutt had filed the lawsuit in U.S. Middle District Court in July 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC