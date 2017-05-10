Former Paralegal's Lawsuit Against DA...

Former Paralegal's Lawsuit Against DA, County Dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a former District Attorney's office paralegal against DA Stacy Parks Miller and Centre County. Michelle Shutt had filed the lawsuit in U.S. Middle District Court in July 2016.

