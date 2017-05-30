Bridge Work to Begin on Route 322
Drivers may encounter slowed or stopped traffic on a portion of Route 322 near Boalsburg as PennDOT begins work on two bridges. Crews will be replacing seals on eastbound and westbound bridges spanning Warner Boulevard.
