Bridge Work to Begin on Route 322

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Statecollege.com

Drivers may encounter slowed or stopped traffic on a portion of Route 322 near Boalsburg as PennDOT begins work on two bridges. Crews will be replacing seals on eastbound and westbound bridges spanning Warner Boulevard.

