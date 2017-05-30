Bellefonte Man Accused of Selling Heroin

Bellefonte Man Accused of Selling Heroin

Police say a Bellefonte man sold heroin in State College and was involved in a bust that resulted in charges against two Ohio men in March. According to a criminal complaint, State College Police learned in February that a confidential informant had purchased heroin 10 to 15 times in the past from Stephen J. Watkins, 31. Police said that on March 1 the informant contacted Watkins via Facebook message and arranged to buy a bundle of 10 bags of heroin for $140.

