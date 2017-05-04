People's Climate Day Mixes Entertainment, Education to Form Connections
Researchers from Penn State were on hand at an Ask a Scientist booth during Central PA People's Climate Day on Saturday, April 29 in downtown State College. Photo by Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com Booths for community organizations lined portions of South Fraser Street, as well as South Allen Street for Central PA People's Climate Day on Saturday, April 29 in downtown State College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Apr 27
|The Gearhearts
|11
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC