Pensions, Police Topics at Corman Town Hall

State Sen. Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, addressed about 150 constituents at a town hall gathering April 3 at Celebration Hall in State College. Pennsylvania is already on the hook for about $200 billion in pension benefits for state employees over the next 32 years, and because of this, state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, said funding for other state services will suffer.

