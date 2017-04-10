Murder Suspect Captured in Centre Cou...

Murder Suspect Captured in Centre County to Be Returned to Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Statecollege.com

A man charged with murder in Bridgeport, Conn., who was captured in February in Centre County will be returned to Connecticut after waiving his extradition rights on Wednesday. Oscar Hernandez, 39, was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 24 near the Shiloh Road exit of Interstate 99 after an Amber Alert led to a high-speed chase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefonte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16) Jul '16 Muscles 1
ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Egghead 1
News Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07) Jul '16 Zamunda 7
Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16) Jun '16 Boltcarrier 1
News Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Bellefonte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefonte Forum Now

Bellefonte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefonte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Bellefonte, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC