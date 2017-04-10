Murder Suspect Captured in Centre County to Be Returned to Connecticut

A man charged with murder in Bridgeport, Conn., who was captured in February in Centre County will be returned to Connecticut after waiving his extradition rights on Wednesday. Oscar Hernandez, 39, was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 24 near the Shiloh Road exit of Interstate 99 after an Amber Alert led to a high-speed chase.

