Murder Suspect Captured in Centre County to Be Returned to Connecticut
A man charged with murder in Bridgeport, Conn., who was captured in February in Centre County will be returned to Connecticut after waiving his extradition rights on Wednesday. Oscar Hernandez, 39, was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 24 near the Shiloh Road exit of Interstate 99 after an Amber Alert led to a high-speed chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC