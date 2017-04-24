Corman: Pennsylvania Leaders Must Think Ahead More
State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, spoke to the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County during a luncheon April 10 at Toftrees Golf Resort. That was the point made by state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, during the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County luncheon Monday at Toftrees Golf Resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|9 hr
|The Gearhearts
|11
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC