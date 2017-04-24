Charges Bound Over for Dentist Accuse...

Charges Bound Over for Dentist Accused of Rape

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Statecollege.com

The case of a Bellefonte dentist accused of the kidnap and rape of a patient who was under the influence of anesthesia will move toward trial after a district judge bound over all charges. Dr. Wade I. Newman, 47, who owns and practices at Bellefonte Family Dentistry, was arrested on March 31 and charged with felony counts of rape of an unconscious person, criminal attempt to rape an unconscious person, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefonte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns... Thu The Gearhearts 11
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16) Jul '16 Muscles 1
ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Egghead 1
News Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07) Jul '16 Zamunda 7
Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16) Jun '16 Boltcarrier 1
See all Bellefonte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefonte Forum Now

Bellefonte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefonte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bellefonte, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC