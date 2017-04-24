Charges Bound Over for Dentist Accused of Rape

The case of a Bellefonte dentist accused of the kidnap and rape of a patient who was under the influence of anesthesia will move toward trial after a district judge bound over all charges. Dr. Wade I. Newman, 47, who owns and practices at Bellefonte Family Dentistry, was arrested on March 31 and charged with felony counts of rape of an unconscious person, criminal attempt to rape an unconscious person, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and sexual assault.

