Benninghoff to Hold Town Halls

State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff will hold five town halls, including two in the Centre Region, over the next month for constituents in the 171st legislative district. "With so much happening in Harrisburg, I like to provide periodic updates on key issues such as the state budget, pension reform, efforts to combat the heroin and opioid epidemic, and more," Benninghoff said in a release.

