7 Questions to Ask Your Doctor about Opioids
No, you should only take the pills when pain levels are moderate to severe. There is no need to use leftover pills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC