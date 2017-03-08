Residents Rally Again for Town Hall, ...

Residents Rally Again for Town Hall, Thompson Says He's Planning One

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Statecollege.com

Constituents of Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District held a fourth rally outside Rep. Glenn Thompson's office in Bellefonte demanding he hold a town hall meeting. Photo: Geoff Rushton/StateCollege.com About three dozen constituents of Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District rallied once again Monday outside Rep. Glenn Thompson's Bellefonte office asking for the congressman to hold a town hall meeting.

