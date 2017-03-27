Police Investigating Counterfeit Bill...

Police Investigating Counterfeit Bills Incident

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Statecollege.com

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly used counterfeit bills to make purchases at the Benner Pike Walmart on March 16. Police say that at about 10:15 p.m. on March 16, two women entered Walmart, 373 Benner Pike, and used counterfeit bills to make purchases. The first suspect is described as a black female with long black hair and with a medium build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefonte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16) Jul '16 Muscles 1
ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Egghead 1
News Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07) Jul '16 Zamunda 7
Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16) Jun '16 Boltcarrier 1
News Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Bellefonte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefonte Forum Now

Bellefonte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefonte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bellefonte, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC