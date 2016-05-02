Penn State trustee low on sympathy fo...

Penn State trustee low on sympathy for 'so-called victims'

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

In this Monday, May 2, 2016, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves the Centre County Courthouse after a hearing of arguments on his request for an evidentiary hearing as he seeks a new trial in Bellefonte, Pa. A Penn State trustee says he's "running out of sympathy" for "so-called victims" of Sandusky following the conviction of a former Penn State president over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Sandusky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefonte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb '17 Barry 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16) Jul '16 Muscles 1
ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Egghead 1
News Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07) Jul '16 Zamunda 7
Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16) Jun '16 Boltcarrier 1
News Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Bellefonte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefonte Forum Now

Bellefonte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefonte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Bellefonte, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC