Jerry Sandusky petitions for new trial
BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- Jerry Sandusky returned to court Friday morning to continue his request to overturn his conviction related to the sexual abuse of young boys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC