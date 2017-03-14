Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in Sandusky abuse case: reports
Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky , a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, leaves after his appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, U.S. on October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pat Little Two former Pennsylvania State University officials pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment charges related to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case, local media reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb '17
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC