Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty ...

Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in Sandusky abuse case: reports

Monday Mar 13

Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky , a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, leaves after his appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, U.S. on October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pat Little Two former Pennsylvania State University officials pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment charges related to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case, local media reported.

Bellefonte, PA

