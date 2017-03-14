Ex-Penn State officials plead guilty in Sandusky abuse case: reports

Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky , a former assistant football coach at Penn State University, leaves after his appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, U.S. on October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pat Little Two former Pennsylvania State University officials pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor child endangerment charges related to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse case, local media reported.

