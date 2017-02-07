Matt Rourke/AP, License: N/A, Created...

Matt Rourke/AP, License: N/A, Created: 2017:02:07 11:43:02

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature appear on the same page when it comes to squeezing cost savings out of the state bureaucracy and avoiding broad-based state tax hikes to address Pennsylvania's chronic fiscal problems. But this doesn't mean that agreement will come quickly when it comes to the particular details of an overall cost savings plan.

