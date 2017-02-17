As we look back at Penn State's scandal involving former coach Jerry Sandusky, there are several lessons to be learned: Some of these are old lessons while others seemingly are new. Oped: Sandusky scandal: some lessons learned As we look back at Penn State's scandal involving former coach Jerry Sandusky, there are several lessons to be learned: Some of these are old lessons while others seemingly are new.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.