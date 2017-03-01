Majority Leader stops by Sentinel

Majority Leader stops by Sentinel

Thursday Feb 16

Pennsylvania's Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman R-Bellefonte was visiting with constituents in his district Thursday and also stopped by The Sentinel. Corman spent some time talking about Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's $32.3 billion budget proposal.

