Legislators react to proposal

Legislators react to proposal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

The reaction to the governor's proposed budget has been mixed, but many legislators in Harrisburg are looking at it as a good starting point. "The governor outlined his budget priorities to those of us in the House and Senate, and I was pleased this was the first time in his three budget addresses that he did not propose broad-based tax increases," "This is a good start, in my opinion, to enter into budget negotiations with an open mind as to how to reduce or manage existing state expenditures, instead of seeking ways to expand an already bloated state government."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefonte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B... Feb 1 Barry 1
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16) Jul '16 Muscles 1
ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Egghead 1
News Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07) Jul '16 Zamunda 7
Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16) Jun '16 Boltcarrier 1
News Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Bellefonte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefonte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Centre County was issued at February 09 at 2:35AM EST

Bellefonte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefonte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bellefonte, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC