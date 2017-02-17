Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey arrested on child sex charges

Former Penn State assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky, his wife Dottie, and son Jeffrey Sandusky arrive at the Centre County Courthouse on December 13, 2011 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Former Penn State assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky, his wife Dottie, and son Jeffrey Sandusky arrive at the Centre County Courthouse on December 13, 2011 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.