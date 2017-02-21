Corman has busy day in Mifflin County
The Geriatric Interest Network, a local group of business people who provide services to the area's senior citizens, invited state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, to its monthly meeting to hear about and discuss issues surrounding the elderly. Corman said Pennsylvania has one of the largest senior citizen populations in the country, which means the industry surrounding that community is one of the centerpieces that drives government, particularly in Pennsylvania.
