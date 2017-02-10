Centre County Fire and EMS Services Receive State Grants
Centre County fire and emergency response organizations have been awarded more than $115,000 in state grant funding, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff announced this week. "Those dedicating their time to these organizations make it their selfless mission to protect and serve the rest of us," Benninghoff said in a release.
