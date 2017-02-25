Bridgeport man jailed in PA after sta...

Bridgeport man jailed in PA after stabbing, Amber Alert, car accident

Saturday Feb 25

Oscar Hernandez -Carranza was arraigned and jailed after a stabbing and Amber Alert in Connecticut that ended with a car accident in Pennsylvania on Friday. Pennsylvania State Police say Hernandez-Carranza is being held on $250,000 bail at the Centre County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

Bellefonte, PA

