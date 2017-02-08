Snow Results in Speed Reduction on I-99
PennDOT reduced the maximum speed on I-99 in Centre County on Tuesday morning as snow made for hazardous travel conditions. Speeds were reduced on the highway to 45 miles per hour in Centre, Blair and Bedford counties, as well as on I-80 between mile markers 84 and 194 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties.
