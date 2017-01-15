Public Open House Planned for Centre ...

Public Open House Planned for Centre County Bridge Projects

The community is invited to a public open house regarding the replacement of three Centre County bridges included in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The open house will be focused on important information, including the construction schedules and traffic changes that are planned to take effect while the bridges are being replaced.

