Public Open House Planned for Centre County Bridge Projects
The community is invited to a public open house regarding the replacement of three Centre County bridges included in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The open house will be focused on important information, including the construction schedules and traffic changes that are planned to take effect while the bridges are being replaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Five things to watch in Tuesday's primaries, in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC