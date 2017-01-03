Penn State abuse scandal costs approach a quarter-billion
In this Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeals hearing about whether he was improperly convicted four years ago, in Bellefonte, Pa. Penn State's costs related to the Sandusky scandal are approaching a quarter-billion dollars and growing.
