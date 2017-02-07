Deputy charged with harassment after Bend fender-bender
A Deschutes County sheriff's deputy accused of grabbing a woman's arm after a fender-bender crash has been charged with harassment. District Attorney John Hummel says the deputy, Bradley Wright, was off-duty when the crash occurred Dec. 24 outside a Bend Fred Meyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sincere farewell to a great girl ! Melanie B...
|Feb 1
|Barry
|1
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC