Coroner IDs 1 of 2 truckers killed in icy pileup on I-80

A coroner has identified one of two tractor-trailer drivers killed last week in an icy, six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash in central Pennsylvania. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers says the victim is 65-year-old John Gaskin, of Landover, Maryland.

