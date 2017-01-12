Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 truckers dead ina
A coroner says two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania. Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 truckers dead in central Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Five things to watch in Tuesday's primaries, in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefonte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC