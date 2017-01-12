Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 trucker...

Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 truckers dead ina

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: York Dispatch

A coroner says two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a six-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania. Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 truckers dead in central Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefonte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10) Nov '16 What 4
Girl with tats at burger king (Jul '16) Jul '16 Muscles 1
ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Egghead 1
News Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07) Jul '16 Zamunda 7
Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16) Jun '16 Boltcarrier 1
News Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News Five things to watch in Tuesday's primaries, in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 tomin cali 1
See all Bellefonte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefonte Forum Now

Bellefonte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefonte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Bellefonte, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC