Bolivia: 19 miners taken hostage by rival group inside mine
Bolivian authorities say that 19 informal miners have been taken hostage inside a mine by a rival group in a remote region of the country. Police say that about 100 miners blasted dynamite sticks to block the mine's entrance Friday and took control of another way out of the Asientos mine.
