Bellefonte Art Museum to Feature Work of Billy Mills
"Before a Trip," a piece by local artist Billy Mills. His work will be featured at the Bellefonte Art Museum for Centre County starting Jan. 8. "Special Gifts and Special Needs, Art Work by William 'Billy' Mills" opens from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bellefonte Art Museum for Centre County, 133 N. Allegheny St. A reception and art activity for children is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The exhibition features a large collection of paintings by self-taught Bellefonte artist Mills, who lived from 1918 to 2002.
