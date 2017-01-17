1 dead as multiple vehicle crash, fire closes I-80 eastbound40 minutes ago
One person is reported dead in a multiple vehicle crash and fire that's closed a 12-mile stretch of Interstate 80 eastbound in central Pennsylvania. Centre County dispatchers say the crashes began about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
