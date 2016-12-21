Outreach Efforts from CentrePeace Offer the Gift of Hope
Each is decorated with an original drawing by one of a host of volunteers of all ages - from 5 years and older - living around here, in other parts of the commonwealth, and beyond. Church bulletins, homeschooling newsletters, word of mouth, etc., alerted them about taking part.
