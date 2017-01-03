Gray Named County Administrator
Before taking on the role in the university's Office of Governmental Affairs, Gray was area director for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Department of Developmental Services and has held state budgeting positions with Pennsylvania Superior Court and the New Jersey State Governor's Office of the Budget. "It is an honor to be selected to serve as Centre County's next administrator," Gray said.
Bellefonte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|What
|4
|Girl with tats at burger king
|Jul '16
|Muscles
|1
|ANYTHING coming to Airport area anytime soon? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Egghead
|1
|Time for Smoke-Free? Trend gains momentum in Ce... (Feb '07)
|Jul '16
|Zamunda
|7
|Hunters Warehouse (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boltcarrier
|1
|Restricting Calories Makes You More Upbeat, Stu... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Five things to watch in Tuesday's primaries, in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|tomin cali
|1
