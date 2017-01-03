Gray Named County Administrator

Gray Named County Administrator

Tuesday Dec 20

Before taking on the role in the university's Office of Governmental Affairs, Gray was area director for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Department of Developmental Services and has held state budgeting positions with Pennsylvania Superior Court and the New Jersey State Governor's Office of the Budget. "It is an honor to be selected to serve as Centre County's next administrator," Gray said.

